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Former FDA Doc: You Need to Know THIS About Vaccines | Jay Nielsen MD
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464 views • October 14, 2021
Former FDA Doc: You Need to Know THIS About Vaccines | Jay Nielsen MD
Contagion? Childhood epidemics? Autism? Over-vaccination? Mercury?
If you are concerned for the health & safety of your family, you're almost certainly aware of serious diseases that can pose grave risks, but also of important concerns about the safety, health risks, and effectiveness of the vaccines themselves. What is a responsible and informed person to do?
Our off-grid medical doctor and former FDA vaccine researcher, Dr. Jay Nielsen MD, joins HealingYourself.Life to boldly tackle vital questions on both the virtues and real dangers of vaccines, so you can decide the right actions for you & your family.
This may well be the most balanced and informed discussion you've ever heard on this incredibly important topic! You'll want to share this interview with your loved ones and friends!
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Donate to Support This Channel!
https://www.Patreon.com/ReluctantPreppers
or
https://www.paypal.me/ReluctantPreppers
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LEGAL DISCLAIMER:
---------------------------
HealingYourself.Life provides information for awareness, educational, and support purposes only, and does not diagnose or prescribe treatment for any medical condition. HealingYourself.Life does not assume any responsibility for the accuracy of opinions of the guests or the testimony of hosts, nor any liability for consequences of viewer decisions in response to these expressed opinions or testimonies.
Viewers are solely responsible to do their own due diligence & consult with their own medical caregivers before making personal treatment decisions.
---------------------------
Subscribe (it's FREE!) to Reluctant Preppers for more ► http://bit.ly/Subscribe-Free
Channel graphics by http://JosiahJohnsonStudios.com
Promotion by http://FinanceAndLiberty.com
Contagion? Childhood epidemics? Autism? Over-vaccination? Mercury?
If you are concerned for the health & safety of your family, you're almost certainly aware of serious diseases that can pose grave risks, but also of important concerns about the safety, health risks, and effectiveness of the vaccines themselves. What is a responsible and informed person to do?
Our off-grid medical doctor and former FDA vaccine researcher, Dr. Jay Nielsen MD, joins HealingYourself.Life to boldly tackle vital questions on both the virtues and real dangers of vaccines, so you can decide the right actions for you & your family.
This may well be the most balanced and informed discussion you've ever heard on this incredibly important topic! You'll want to share this interview with your loved ones and friends!
==================================
Donate to Support This Channel!
https://www.Patreon.com/ReluctantPreppers
or
https://www.paypal.me/ReluctantPreppers
==================
LEGAL DISCLAIMER:
---------------------------
HealingYourself.Life provides information for awareness, educational, and support purposes only, and does not diagnose or prescribe treatment for any medical condition. HealingYourself.Life does not assume any responsibility for the accuracy of opinions of the guests or the testimony of hosts, nor any liability for consequences of viewer decisions in response to these expressed opinions or testimonies.
Viewers are solely responsible to do their own due diligence & consult with their own medical caregivers before making personal treatment decisions.
---------------------------
Subscribe (it's FREE!) to Reluctant Preppers for more ► http://bit.ly/Subscribe-Free
Channel graphics by http://JosiahJohnsonStudios.com
Promotion by http://FinanceAndLiberty.com
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