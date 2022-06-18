BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

NIGHT SHADOWS 06172022 -- Paranormal Events with John Vandeventer joining Larry & Stewart
NIGHT SHADOWS
NIGHT SHADOWS
223 followers
Follow
3
Share
Report
766 views • June 18, 2022

On tonight's extended show we will have a three-way discussion with John Vandeventer, Larry & Stewart on the massive increase of "anomalous" sightings of all kinds beginning to unfold upon Earth as we enter into the final years of man's probation upon Earth. The Bible tells us that a STRONG DELUSION will destroy humanity, but mankind will think it is a salvation and final leap up the evolutionary ladder. This delusion has many branches to it, but the most important one is coupled to an arrival of "aliens" to set up a hybrid world government. These so-called "aliens" are in fact shape-shifting fallen angels and all of it a master deception brought by the Lord Himself for their rejection of Jesus Christ. Sightings of odd creatures are being reported all over the world, setting up mankind for the final phase of their destruction and more...

Thanks for listening and if you feel led to:

Become a NIGHT SHADOWS Member at $9.95 per month: http://nightshadows.valueaddon.com/users/subscribe/56049f9a-993c-45ab-8d26-6e16c0a8a241

MAKE A ONE TIME DONATION:  CLICK below, then CLICK on GREEN BUTTON:

https://thelightgateblogger.com/index.php/donate-page/

Stewart Best P.O. Box 55 Downsville, WI  54735 Larry Taylor P.O. Box 317 Talihina, OK. 74571-0317

BRIGHTEON:  https://www.brighteon.com/channels/runtysrant

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/Runty1940

The best way to stay in touch with us is to be on the email list: http://eepurl.com/bs1HBv

Keywords
alienufodemonsparanormalbigfootdogmanstewartbestnightshadowslarrytaylorjohnvandevender
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Anthropic Researcher Quits AI Industry, Citing Fears of Uncontrollable Systems

Anthropic Researcher Quits AI Industry, Citing Fears of Uncontrollable Systems

Chase Codewell
Pakistan Warns Yemeni Strikes on Saudi Arabia Could Trigger Mecca Defense Pact

Pakistan Warns Yemeni Strikes on Saudi Arabia Could Trigger Mecca Defense Pact

Garrison Vance
Discovery of the decade: 1,400-year-old lost tomb of the &#8220;cloud people&#8221; unearthed in Mexico

Discovery of the decade: 1,400-year-old lost tomb of the “cloud people” unearthed in Mexico

Jacob Thomas
Data Center Moratoriums Quadruple to 374 as Local Opposition Mounts Ahead of Midterms, Wells Fargo Report Shows

Data Center Moratoriums Quadruple to 374 as Local Opposition Mounts Ahead of Midterms, Wells Fargo Report Shows

Edison Reed
Twenty-five years of &#8220;temporary&#8221;: how 9/11 built a surveillance state Americans never voted for

Twenty-five years of “temporary”: how 9/11 built a surveillance state Americans never voted for

Lance D Johnson
Singapore Considers Chemical Castration as Molestation Cases Rise

Singapore Considers Chemical Castration as Molestation Cases Rise

Edison Reed
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy