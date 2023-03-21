Medjugorje Visionary Mirjana on Where Most Souls Go After Death

Quo Vadis





The following comes from Medjugorje Visionary Mirjana:





"The Lady told me how many people go to Heaven after death."





I asked her about it once, and she said that today most people go to purgatory, after that most of them go to hell, and only a few go directly to Paradise.





Such aggressive behavior of people - are they under the influence of the devil or must evil be in them?





Mirjana responds: No, no.





The devil is not in them, but they are under his influence, although he enters some of them.





In order to prevent this, or at least mitigate it to some extent, Our Lady said that we need joint prayer, family prayer.





She emphasized the need for family prayer the most.





Also, every family should have at least one blessed object in the house, and houses should be blessed regularly.





Have you ever asked Our Lady where most people go after death?





Mirjana responds: I asked her about it once, and she said that today most people go to purgatory, after that most of them go to hell, and only a few go directly to Heaven.





Only a few people go to Heaven?





Mirjana Dragičević: Yes, only a few - the least of them - go to Heaven.





Have you asked Our Lady which souls go to heaven?





Mirjana responds: No, I didn't; but we can probably answer that ourselves.





God is not looking for great believers, but simply those who respect their faith and live peacefully, without malice, meanness, lies.





This is your interpretation, your understanding?





Mirjana responds: Yes.





After talking with Our Lady, I came to this conclusion; No one has to perform great miracles or do great penance; just live a simple, peaceful life obeying God's commandments.





Mirjana Dragicevic-Soldo was born on March 18th 1965. She was the second visionary to see the Virgin Mary when she first appeared in Medjugorje on June 24th 1981.





The first visionary to receive the tenth and last secret, Mirjana will also have a key role when the time of the secrets draws close.





