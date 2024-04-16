Del Bigtree at the HighWire
April 12, 2024
Editor-in-Chief of UncoverDC.com and HighWire editorial contributor, Tracy Beanz, discusses a new investigation exposing an uptick in gender reassignment surgeries funded by the US Military, and the potential threat it poses to our defense readiness.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4p3wyn-military-funded-sex-change-operations-on-the-rise.html
