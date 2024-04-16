Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
MILITARY-FUNDED SEX CHANGE OPERATIONS ON THE RISE
channel image
High Hopes
3148 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
52 views
Published 17 hours ago

Del Bigtree at the HighWire


April 12, 2024


Editor-in-Chief of UncoverDC.com and HighWire editorial contributor, Tracy Beanz, discusses a new investigation exposing an uptick in gender reassignment surgeries funded by the US Military, and the potential threat it poses to our defense readiness.


#TracyBeanz #UncoverDC #TransInMilitary #DefenseReadiness


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4p3wyn-military-funded-sex-change-operations-on-the-rise.html

Keywords
militarydel bigtreehighwiretransgendergendersex changetransfundedtracy beanzuncover dcoperations risingdefense readiness

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket