Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
HEART-WRENCHING Border Patrol Whistleblower Breaks Down On Air, Urges Other Agents To Come Forward
channel image
High Hopes
2994 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
309 views
Published 16 hours ago

O'Keefe Media Group


Jan 10, 2024


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AFJ29BypexA

Keywords
traffickingmigrantsborder patrolomgwhistleblowerjames okeefebreaks downokeefe media group

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket