Revelation Ch 15-16 7 Chalices of Wrath (Catholic Apocalypse Part 10)

Dr. Taylor Marshall





Nov 4, 2016

This week we walk through the liturgical role of the seven angels and their sacramental chalices of vengeance against the Great City of Jerusalem for her infidelity toward Christ as Her true spouse. Dr. Marshall shows how the Temple in Jerusalem is an analogy for our own body and soul and how we can sacramentally correspond with the graces and presence of Christ in our lives…or not. If you are interested in apocalyptic imagery, this podcast has it in spades.





This podcast is brought to you by the New Saint Thomas Institute. Discover online Catholic classes and earn your certificate in Catholic theology at the New Saint Thomas Institute. To register for online Catholic classes please visit http://newsaintthomas.com.





To subscribe to the Taylor Marshall Show or download an audio version of this podcast please go to https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/dr-taylor-marshall-podcast/id689871918?mt=2





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=znyTiMzLsrM