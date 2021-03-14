Two Tribes Annihilation Remix With Nuclear Themed Gallery

A classic 80's favorite from FGTH, (Frankie Goes To Hollywood), remixed with an anti-war pictorial gallery. This is my own remix version.



I remember when I was a kid, Listening to the air raid sirens. They went off as a testing procedure every last Friday of the month at 10:am. This was in the Smell A area. The siren was on the corner of Foothill Bl, and Van Nuys Bl. I remember it vividly.

Two tribes is about the divide and conquer. About the Conflict, Aggression, Prejudice, and Control.

It is about the differences of groups, beliefs, appearances. About each and every society on earth.

From each and every truth, there exists an opposite.

It is about the 50% of the here or there.



It is a Struggle of possession.

From those who sacrifice,

to those who take,

the debt consumer,

to the laughing Bank$ters.

Countries against countries,

pueblos against pueblos,

brothers and sisters.



A struggle of Faith and collectivism.

Black, white,

round eyed, slant eyed,

Muslim and Jews

Christian and catholic

Cleons and humans.



A Struggle of Guidance.

The micro to the macro

the quantitive and the qualitative.

the dos and don'ts,

the right and wrongs.



A Struggle of Individuality.

A man and a woman,

Adam and Eve.

Between love and hate,

the virgin and prostitute.

The short and tall,

the smart and dumb,

the peach or the plum.



A struggle of Power.

Between the insane and the sane,

came politicians and patriots,

republican and democrats.

The rich and the poor,

the 1% trumping the 99.

The classes are parting,

while the rich are partying.



A Struggle of Morality.

Between Good and Evil,

god and the devil

and heaven and hell,

day and night

to dreams of Dells,

and nightmares of fright.



A Struggle of Wisdom.

Of what is belief and what is real,

the a priori and the a posteri,

the then and now

the future to the unknown.

And now we are back to the here and there.

Where Wisdom ought to rule over all.



Two tribes encompasses everything we encounter in life and of this world. All of our social interaction. On all levels. Introspectively and globally.

It is the element of civil wars, world wars, financial wars, domestic wars.



Hey if anyone wants to use these words for lyrics of a song, contact me.





HERE IS AN AFTER submission. If anyone wants to add to this poem, Please do so.



Half full, or half empty.

Are you looking from below

or from above.

The bottom or the top.

Why not from the middle.

Your glass could just be a piddle.

That's enuf of this riddle.



words and music remix by dr meno.



Canción

Two Tribes (Annihilation Mix)

Artista

Frankie Goes To Hollywood

Álbum

Two Tribes

Compositores

Holly Johnson, Mark O’Toole, Peter Gill