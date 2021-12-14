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🇦🇺 Australian Velvet Revolution (2021) 🇦🇺
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20 views • December 14, 2021
🇦🇺 Documents relating to registration with the SEC of the Australian Government as a privately owned
🇺🇸 American company
https://treasury.gov.au/foi/documents-relating-to-registration-with-the-sec
COMMONWEALTH OF AUSTRALIA
SEC 333-163307
CIK 0000805157
State location: DC 🇺🇸
Mailing Address Business Address
1601 MASSACHUSETTS AVE NW
C/O AUSTRALIAN EMBASSY
WASHINGTON DC 20036
https://www.sec.gov/cgi-bin/browse-edgar?action=getcompany&;CIK=0000805157&type=&dateb=&owner=include&start=0&count=40
—————
🇦🇺 1973: The Birth of Corporate Australia
https://realnewsaustralia.com/2016/04/24/1973-the-birth-of-corporate-australia/
—————
🇦🇺 COMMONWEALTH OF AUSTRALIA
CONSTITUTION ACT ⚖️ 44. DISQUALIFICATION:
Any person who:
(i) is under any acknowledgment of allegiance, obedience, or adherence to a foreign power, or is a subject or a citizen or entitled to the rights or privileges of a subject or a citizen of a foreign power;
🇺🇸 American company
https://treasury.gov.au/foi/documents-relating-to-registration-with-the-sec
COMMONWEALTH OF AUSTRALIA
SEC 333-163307
CIK 0000805157
State location: DC 🇺🇸
Mailing Address Business Address
1601 MASSACHUSETTS AVE NW
C/O AUSTRALIAN EMBASSY
WASHINGTON DC 20036
https://www.sec.gov/cgi-bin/browse-edgar?action=getcompany&;CIK=0000805157&type=&dateb=&owner=include&start=0&count=40
—————
🇦🇺 1973: The Birth of Corporate Australia
https://realnewsaustralia.com/2016/04/24/1973-the-birth-of-corporate-australia/
—————
🇦🇺 COMMONWEALTH OF AUSTRALIA
CONSTITUTION ACT ⚖️ 44. DISQUALIFICATION:
Any person who:
(i) is under any acknowledgment of allegiance, obedience, or adherence to a foreign power, or is a subject or a citizen or entitled to the rights or privileges of a subject or a citizen of a foreign power;
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