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Developing: Thousands of Uncounted Votes Found in Georgia Election - ACLJ
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379 views • November 18, 2020
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2,600 uncounted ballots were found on a misplaced thumb drive in mid-sized Floyd County in Georgia. If this many votes could materialize uncounted in this one location, how many other votes are uncounted around the country?
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Sign our Petition: Defend Integrity of This Election - https://aclj.org/election-law/defend-...
Request Our Legal Assistance - https://aclj.org/help?utm_medium=Vide...
2,600 uncounted ballots were found on a misplaced thumb drive in mid-sized Floyd County in Georgia. If this many votes could materialize uncounted in this one location, how many other votes are uncounted around the country?
Watch the entire broadcast - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rOJhd...
Find out how to listen live - https://aclj.org/tune-in-to-our-live-...
Connect with the ACLJ:
Website: https://www.aclj.org?utm_medium=Video...
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/theACLJ
Twitter - https://www.twitter.com/aclj
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/ACLJofficial
Connect with Jordan Sekulow:
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/JordanSekulo...
Twitter - https://www.twitter.com/JordanSekulow
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/officialjor...
Connect with Jay Sekulow:
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/JaySekulow
Twitter - https://www.twitter.com/jaysekulow
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/JaySekulow
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