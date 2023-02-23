https://gettr.com/post/p29bit17295

2/21/2023 SAY NO TO EVIL DAY 94: An American restaurant owner was moved by the protests carried out by the citizens of the New Federal State of China and joined GETTR to support us and spread the words for us.

#peacefulprotest #NFSC #CapitolHill #PaulHastings #OMelvenyMyers #OMM #CCPinfiltration #LucDespins #WeijianShan





2/21/2023 对邪恶说不 第94天：一位美国餐馆店主为新中国联邦人的抗议所感动，而主动加入盖特以支持并帮助传播我们的信息。

#和平抗议 #新中国联邦 #国会山 #普衡 #美迈斯 #中共渗透 #卢克 #单伟建



