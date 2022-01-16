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Albert Bourla tricks Naftali Bennett and Israel into taking the 4th booster
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582 views • January 16, 2022
While exclusively using Pfizer, Naftali Bennett, Prime minister of Israel, is trying to convince the naïve Israeli people into taking the “safe” fourth booster. As the Israeli people are forced into taking the 4th jab, Albert Bourla tells the United States that taking the third booster has limited protection. Now Albert is trying to sell us on a new vaccine for an anemic disease. If you can’t see what is going on here, you’re blind.
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