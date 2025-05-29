BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
IT BEGINS? AI Disobeys Humans, Threatens Engineers with Blackmail, Sabotages Shutdown Mechanism
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9990 followers
5
435 views • 17 hours ago
  • In an incident carrying all the marks of a disturbing sci-fi movie, it arises that what we have long feared is happening: an AI bot has gone rogue and decided to act to keep itself turned on.

The artificial intelligence model was created by OpenAI, the owner of ChatGPT, and was reportedly caught by researchers disobeying human instructions and preventing his shutdown.

Anthropic’s latest artificial intelligence model, Claude Opus 4, tried to blackmail engineers in internal tests by threatening to expose personal details if it were shut down, according to a newly released safety report that evaluated the model’s behavior under extreme simulated conditions.

AI technology has been developing at an exponential rate, and it appears to be just a matter of time before we create entities that can think millions of times faster than we do and that can do almost everything better than we can. So what is going to happen when we lose control of such entities? Some AI models are already taking the initiative to teach themselves new languages, and others have learned to “lie and manipulate humans for their own advantage”. Needless to say, lying is a hostile act.

Learn More:

https://www.zerohedge.com/technology/anthropics-latest-ai-model-threatened-engineers-blackmail-avoid-shutdown

https://www.zerohedge.com/technology/tech-pioneer-warns-everyone-will-die-if-ai-not-shut-down

https://www.zerohedge.com/ai/ai-revolution-may-take-unexpected-turn-ai-coup

aiopen aiclaude opus 4
