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Yes There Was A Event At Pickering Nuclear Power Plant ! Why Absolute Silence From Nuclear Scientists?
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34 views • January 16, 2020
Dana Durnford
23.8K subscribers
The Presentation today will only be on Pickering Nuclear Power Plant Event
There is zero chance the text warning was a mistake top 4 Things that should concern you .
1 Nuclear Power Plants do not do drills at 7:30 Am in the mornings . 2 there are a number of safeguards built in, including having two separate platforms for training and live alerts . 3 No Nuclear scientist have been interviewed or spoken out 4 Jonathan Kay was rolled out , a well known liar and spin machine .
Selling a home near the nuclear plant? The Pickering Nuclear Power Plant alarm just reminded everyone of the risks https://bit.ly/2QRUPUC
Wow they even rolled out the notorious Scumbag Jonathan Kay , he never wrote this story he just put his name on it : The Pickering Nuclear Sunday alert's real lesson — Canada's nuclear reactors are safe https://bit.ly/2QXgXwZ
Martin Belanger, the director of public alerting for Pelmorex, a company that operates the alert system, said there are a number of safeguards built in, including having two separate platforms for training and live alerts. users will be able to know whether or not they're sending an alert through
Only authorized users have access to the system . There is a final step that also requires the user to confirm their intent of issuing an alert to cellphones, radio and TVs,
https://www.cp24.com/news/nuclear-ale...
Fear of nuclear power can be more deadly than nuclear accidents themselves Pickering Nuclear Ppwer Plant By Nuclear Shethead David Goldreich Contributor https://bit.ly/30nLtCU
Ontarians placed more than 32,000 orders for iodide pills in the two days following a alarm about an incident at Pickering Nuclear Generating Station https://bit.ly/2QTdmj7
Your donation will help us sustain this most resource-intensive form of journalism, ensuring that the most complex and important stories still get told.
paypal https://www.paypal.me/danadurnford
or use credit card at my site http://www.thenuclearproctologist.org/
23.8K subscribers
The Presentation today will only be on Pickering Nuclear Power Plant Event
There is zero chance the text warning was a mistake top 4 Things that should concern you .
1 Nuclear Power Plants do not do drills at 7:30 Am in the mornings . 2 there are a number of safeguards built in, including having two separate platforms for training and live alerts . 3 No Nuclear scientist have been interviewed or spoken out 4 Jonathan Kay was rolled out , a well known liar and spin machine .
Selling a home near the nuclear plant? The Pickering Nuclear Power Plant alarm just reminded everyone of the risks https://bit.ly/2QRUPUC
Wow they even rolled out the notorious Scumbag Jonathan Kay , he never wrote this story he just put his name on it : The Pickering Nuclear Sunday alert's real lesson — Canada's nuclear reactors are safe https://bit.ly/2QXgXwZ
Martin Belanger, the director of public alerting for Pelmorex, a company that operates the alert system, said there are a number of safeguards built in, including having two separate platforms for training and live alerts. users will be able to know whether or not they're sending an alert through
Only authorized users have access to the system . There is a final step that also requires the user to confirm their intent of issuing an alert to cellphones, radio and TVs,
https://www.cp24.com/news/nuclear-ale...
Fear of nuclear power can be more deadly than nuclear accidents themselves Pickering Nuclear Ppwer Plant By Nuclear Shethead David Goldreich Contributor https://bit.ly/30nLtCU
Ontarians placed more than 32,000 orders for iodide pills in the two days following a alarm about an incident at Pickering Nuclear Generating Station https://bit.ly/2QTdmj7
Your donation will help us sustain this most resource-intensive form of journalism, ensuring that the most complex and important stories still get told.
paypal https://www.paypal.me/danadurnford
or use credit card at my site http://www.thenuclearproctologist.org/
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