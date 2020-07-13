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Holding Fast Our Confidence! Heb 3:6
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3 views • July 13, 2020
Do you have boldness in your faith? Are you holding fast your confidence? (Heb. 3:6)
To be bold in our faith is to believe all the promises that God spoke unto us and not waver. Heb.10:23 "let us hold fast the confession of our hope that it waver not; for he is faithful that promised."
The righteous shall live by faith. It is impossible to be well-pleasing to God without faith.
Heb 11:6 "and without faith, it is impossible to be well-pleasing unto him; for he that cometh to God must believe that he is and that he is a rewarder of them that seek after him."
(The audio quality of these teachings and Bible studies is from the 1990s. We have done everything we can to improve the quality as much as possible. Although these are older recordings, the quality of the teachings themselves is excellent! We hope you will enjoy the anointing that David Eells has for teaching and revelation.)
✅Please visit our website below for more teachings and free materials!
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🎤UBM Podcast
I love UBM Unleavened Bread Ministries, let's play it!
https://www.podbean.com/ea/pb-g3kzt-e102de
To be bold in our faith is to believe all the promises that God spoke unto us and not waver. Heb.10:23 "let us hold fast the confession of our hope that it waver not; for he is faithful that promised."
The righteous shall live by faith. It is impossible to be well-pleasing to God without faith.
Heb 11:6 "and without faith, it is impossible to be well-pleasing unto him; for he that cometh to God must believe that he is and that he is a rewarder of them that seek after him."
(The audio quality of these teachings and Bible studies is from the 1990s. We have done everything we can to improve the quality as much as possible. Although these are older recordings, the quality of the teachings themselves is excellent! We hope you will enjoy the anointing that David Eells has for teaching and revelation.)
✅Please visit our website below for more teachings and free materials!
📜AUDIO AND VIDEO ARCHIVES: https://www.ubm1.org/?page=sabs
✅SUBSCRIBE https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChmxdLdmr99oVg1CzDFi6RA?sub_confirmation=1
🌐WEBSITE https://www.ubm1.org/
📚FREE BOOK DOWNLOADS https://www.ubm1.org/?page=ubmbooks
🎤UBM Podcast
I love UBM Unleavened Bread Ministries, let's play it!
https://www.podbean.com/ea/pb-g3kzt-e102de
Keywords
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