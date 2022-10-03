At Least 2 More Pestilences Warning 3/10/22 @ 5:15AM

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**** Please note concerning the Yarrow tea I said " 1 tablespoon per four ounces of water, but it is actually 1 teaspoon per 4 ounces of water. TY MS for bringing this to my attention. *****A warning that my lovely Jesus has told me to share about at least 2 more pestilences/virus/disease/illness that are to be released or has been released already. One is named Marburg. The other is a Leprosy type flesh eating disease. I will Lord willing be releasing another video with more details in his time. This is where I purchased the herbs mentioned in this video: https://www.vitacost.com
Isaiah 55:6 Seek ye the Lord while he may be found, call ye upon him while he is near:
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