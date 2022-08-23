Nephilims now run earth. World rulers gather at U.N. for thousand human sacrifice ritual orgies

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (August 2022). The nephilims are now running the world. They are offspring between Satan Lucifer and Illuminati New Age Druid Wicca witch human women. All the world rulers assemble together at the United Nations and Jerusalem to have sex magick orgies together, and to sacrifice one thousand human specie people at one time in their Satanist rituals. No wonder 40 to 60 million people are being abducted every year. When Satan Lucifer and the Illuminati top hierarchy “White Lodge Brotherhood” ascended masters “Venusian Pleiadian Ashtar fake aliens” “Twilight Saga vampires” fallen angel devils appear at these satanic human child sacrifice rituals where thousands are killed and eaten every time, Satan Lucifer and the fallen angels eat all the human meat and drink their blood so that there is nothing left. They consume all the humans and leave the place completely clean, so that even if the police came into the United Nations buildings, forensic would not be able to find any trace of human flesh or blood or human specie & humanoid specie children’s body parts or entrails or an eye ball. The Western feminist nations’ “Bible verses redefining” “women’s head coverings rebelling” “men’s trousers cross-dressing” church pastors are hiding all of this because they are afraid of assassination attempts and slaughtered families and ridicule by their church donators as lunatic heretic idiotic narcotic maniacs. They are cowardly traitors to our God and the human specie and humanoids and allies and the earth and women & children, and they are fake “watchmen on the wall.” Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the way of the Lord! End of transmission…





Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047





See full article at:

https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver





Tags:





#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine