Freedom Report - COVID JAB KILLER BLOODCLOTS
Published 15 hours ago
COVID JAB KILLER BLOODCLOTS - An Enbalmer Joins Us To Talk About The Increase in Lethal Blood Clots and Organ Failure In Healthy Adults and Children.

The Kevin J. Johnston Show - TUE. APR. 18 at 7PM #Calgary Time / 9PM #Toronto Time

LIVE ON: www.FreedomReport.ca 

