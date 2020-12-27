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Speech In Bradford By The Inspirational Junaid Mayet
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28 views • December 27, 2020
Speech In Bradford By The Inspirational Junaid Mayet
We are Free Nation. We are making ourselves known. We will speak up for the rights of our nation. We are an organisation that refuse to have any more of our freedoms stripped away in the name of so-called 'safety'.
All we need are people like you to become aware. To realise the severe detriment our complacency is leading us to. Through the systematic distractions and misinformation broadcasted by the mainstream media and our governing bodies, in the UK and across the world.
We want to ensure the freedoms the people before us have worked tirelessly to put in place, remain in place.
The agenda of the physical destruction and psychological imprisonment that we are facing through various forms needs to be addressed immediately.
COVID-19
The 5G rollout
Vaccination Programs
The Police State and
The Cashless Society...
These are important issues we are all facing, all being ushered in with the help of bias and lies spread across mainstream platforms.
But we will make a difference. By giving clear, concise and factual information. By piecing together the parts which point to a crystal clear plan orchestrated by the collaboration of world governments and trillion dollar corporations.
Due to the current unprecedented levels of censorship organisations like us are facing, we need as much help as possible to spread this message by leaflet.
We are asking people to help by joining us, sharing, commenting and creating general discussion about these issues and the detriment of sitting on the fence can have.
We are doing this for the freedom of ourselves, our children, friends, families and future generations and this is our only motivation.
Thank you for taking your time to read this. Peace.
For any questions, help, information and/ or advice/support on how YOU too can make a difference please visit...
Website: www.freenation.today
Email: [email protected]
twitter: @freenation.today
Instagram: Freenationtoday
We are Free Nation. We are making ourselves known. We will speak up for the rights of our nation. We are an organisation that refuse to have any more of our freedoms stripped away in the name of so-called 'safety'.
All we need are people like you to become aware. To realise the severe detriment our complacency is leading us to. Through the systematic distractions and misinformation broadcasted by the mainstream media and our governing bodies, in the UK and across the world.
We want to ensure the freedoms the people before us have worked tirelessly to put in place, remain in place.
The agenda of the physical destruction and psychological imprisonment that we are facing through various forms needs to be addressed immediately.
COVID-19
The 5G rollout
Vaccination Programs
The Police State and
The Cashless Society...
These are important issues we are all facing, all being ushered in with the help of bias and lies spread across mainstream platforms.
But we will make a difference. By giving clear, concise and factual information. By piecing together the parts which point to a crystal clear plan orchestrated by the collaboration of world governments and trillion dollar corporations.
Due to the current unprecedented levels of censorship organisations like us are facing, we need as much help as possible to spread this message by leaflet.
We are asking people to help by joining us, sharing, commenting and creating general discussion about these issues and the detriment of sitting on the fence can have.
We are doing this for the freedom of ourselves, our children, friends, families and future generations and this is our only motivation.
Thank you for taking your time to read this. Peace.
For any questions, help, information and/ or advice/support on how YOU too can make a difference please visit...
Website: www.freenation.today
Email: [email protected]
twitter: @freenation.today
Instagram: Freenationtoday
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