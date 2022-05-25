BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Unlimited resources. Reframe: Take control of the technocrats' tech! Sweden's war against cat memes
Henrik Wallin - All knowledge
Henrik Wallin - All knowledgeCheckmark Icon
200 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
1 view • May 25, 2022
Correction: It's phosphorus not potassium, the Swedish miner LKAB is planning to extract.

#REE #memes #cat #persuasion #technocracy

Memes, memes, clowns and useful texts and links:
https://heddahenrik.substack.com/p/catmemewar

Year 2022 English mug has arrived!
Merch
https://teespring.com/HenrikWallin
https://teespring.com/HenrikWallinSv (Tänk på att beställa ifrån EU-butiken, annars blir det moms i tullen!)
https://teespring.com/vaxxpassport

Video
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@heddahenrik:b
https://rumble.com/user/heddahenrik
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/7dt8pigvmh9z/
(live only) https://facebook.com/HenrikWallinPage
(only Swedish) https://swebbtube.se/c/heddahenrik_channel/videos
(only English) https://www.brighteon.com/channels/heddahenrik

Text:
https://heddahenrik.substack.com/
https://www.facebook.com/heddahenrik (active)
https://gettr.com/user/henrikwallin3 (most active here)
https://www.minds.com/Heddahenrik/
https://gab.com/heddahenrik
(Swedish only) https://wakeupfriends.net/profile/?heddahenrik/
Not used so often:
https://parler.com/profile/Heddahenrik/
https://t.me/heddahenrik
https://twitter.com/HenrikWallin3 (Suspended)


Support:
revolut.me/henrika9hb or +46762361967 (no fees)
Paypal: [email protected]
Bitcoin: 3B8X4n4PU6igzFHSyoPrAEgEuDs871EZ5M
ETH: 0xfFc4C89cbDcD486F2AfFcc7a7EB2258491A8a93E
XRP: rhVWrjB9EGDeK4zuJ1x2KXSjjSpsDQSaU6 Don't forget: 634290841
Bitcoin Cash: 1PJi7Mv3C52eygA9PejuuFHdXC72NhF9hU
SWISH: 0762361967

A big discount on your first usage of the hotel/renting service AirBNB
https://www.airbnb.com/c/henrikw166
Use this link if you want to become a host:
https://www.airbnb.com/r/henrikw166
Keywords
technocracymemememesswedenhungarycatpersuasioncatswefree
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The calcium paradox: Why milk may not be the bone-building answer you were told

The calcium paradox: Why milk may not be the bone-building answer you were told

Willow Tohi
U.S. Average Diesel Prices Cross $6 a Gallon for First Time, GasBuddy Says

U.S. Average Diesel Prices Cross $6 a Gallon for First Time, GasBuddy Says

Sterling Ashworth
France&#8217;s Macron Demanding EU-Wide Social Media Ban For Kids Under 15 After Losing At Home

France’s Macron Demanding EU-Wide Social Media Ban For Kids Under 15 After Losing At Home

Morgan S. Verity
Russian Intelligence Service Says EU Urges Ukraine to Mobilize Women

Russian Intelligence Service Says EU Urges Ukraine to Mobilize Women

Garrison Vance
Trump Administration Asks Supreme Court to Allow Citizenship Verification of Voters

Trump Administration Asks Supreme Court to Allow Citizenship Verification of Voters

Douglas Harrington
Florida Sues Netflix, Alleging Deceptive Collection of Children&#8217;s Data

Florida Sues Netflix, Alleging Deceptive Collection of Children’s Data

Douglas Harrington
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy