With Wings As Eagles-NOW THE END BEGINS.COM-JAN 22 2023

Sometimes in the heat of the battle, when the fighting is overwhelming and supply lines stretch thin, even the most die-hard soldier of the LORD can come to the point of exhaustion and depletion where it feels like forward movement is just not possible. Would it surprise you to learn that God has already been to the front, seen the problem and has provided the answer? 'Wait upon the LORD' is that answer.



"Even the youths shall faint and be weary, and the young men shall utterly fall: But they that wait upon the LORD shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings as eagles; they shall run, and not be weary; and they shall walk, and not faint." Isaiah 40:30,31 (KJB)



We were not created to be independent of our Creator, we were meant to have fellowship with Him. Sin broke that fellowship, and God is His mercy took our punishment on Himself and made it possible for fellowship to be restored, that we might be of service. The highest service there is in this life is service to the LORD God, to be His witnesses and to bring His gospel to a lost and dying world, and sometimes in the ministry we get so focused on 'the mission' we forget for Whom it is we labour. Isaiah has a timely message about pulling over to the side for a bit, to wait upon the LORD in order to renew our strength so we might fly ever higher as the eagles in battle.

