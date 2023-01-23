With Wings As Eagles-NOW THE END BEGINS.COM-JAN 22 2023

Sometimes
in the heat of the battle, when the fighting is overwhelming and supply
lines stretch thin, even the most die-hard soldier of the LORD can come
to the point of exhaustion and depletion where it feels like forward
movement is just not possible. Would it surprise you to learn that God
has already been to the front, seen the problem and has provided the
answer? 'Wait upon the LORD' is that answer.
"Even the youths shall faint and be weary, and the young men shall utterly fall: But they that wait upon the LORD shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings as eagles; they shall run, and not be weary; and they shall walk, and not faint." Isaiah 40:30,31 (KJB)
We were not created to be independent of our Creator, we were meant to have fellowship with Him. Sin broke that fellowship, and God is His mercy took our punishment on Himself and made it possible for fellowship to be restored, that we might be of service. The highest service there is in this life is service to the LORD God, to be His witnesses and to bring His gospel to a lost and dying world, and sometimes in the ministry we get so focused on 'the mission' we forget for Whom it is we labour. Isaiah has a timely message about pulling over to the side for a bit, to wait upon the LORD in order to renew our strength so we might fly ever higher as the eagles in battle.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.