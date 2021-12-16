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Peter R. Breggin, MD at ECT (Shock-Treatment) Conference (1985) Parts 1 & 2
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26 views • December 16, 2021
Originally posted to YouTube on May 25, 2010, in two parts. Part 1 had 755 views and 3 likes. Part 2 had 2,618 views and 47 likes.
Peter Breggin, MD speaks at the Third Consensus Development Conference on Electro-convulsive Therapy, June 10-12 1985, National Institute of Mental Health. This is a historical video made and preserved by Don Johnson and we thank him for making this available.
Peter Breggin, MD speaks at the Third Consensus Development Conference on Electro-convulsive Therapy, June 10-12 1985, National Institute of Mental Health. This is a historical video made and preserved by Don Johnson and we thank him for making this available.
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