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Newsom COVID Positive Sued Over State of Emergency Won’t Answer Questions, False Flags & Great Reset
Weaponized News
Weaponized News
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141 views • May 29, 2022
Sam and Thomas discuss the Great Reset One World Government Agenda, Governor Newsom tests positive for COVID, False Flags, UN Agenda 2030 Goals for Sustainable Development and much more…
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