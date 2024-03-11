🌱 Embracing a Greener Future 🌍🍃

Just as the transition from gas-powered cars to hybrids revolutionized our roads, the path to sustainable eating is evolving too!

🚗🌿 Supporting the concept of hybrid meats— a blend of animal and plant-based proteins— to diminish our ecological footprint in the meat industry.

🥩⚡️ Let's stride towards a more sustainable future together, inspired by the vision of Paul Shapiro, CEO of The Better Meat Company.

🎶 https://bit.ly/43aDNo6

Paul believes in progress and envisions a time when plates will be filled with lower-impact, planet-friendly options. 🌎

🌱 Much like our shift to all-electric vehicles, Paul is optimistic that in the decades ahead, we'll bid farewell to the era of mass animal slaughter for food.

It's a journey, not a sprint, but change is on the horizon! 🚀✨

Let's strive for a world where our choices contribute to a healthier planet. 🌍💚