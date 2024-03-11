🌱 Embracing a Greener Future 🌍🍃

Just as the transition from gas-powered cars to hybrids revolutionized our roads, the path to sustainable eating is evolving too!
🚗🌿 Supporting the concept of hybrid meats— a blend of animal and plant-based proteins— to diminish our ecological footprint in the meat industry.
🥩⚡️ Let's stride towards a more sustainable future together, inspired by the vision of Paul Shapiro, CEO of The Better Meat Company.
Paul believes in progress and envisions a time when plates will be filled with lower-impact, planet-friendly options. 🌎
🌱 Much like our shift to all-electric vehicles, Paul is optimistic that in the decades ahead, we'll bid farewell to the era of mass animal slaughter for food.
It's a journey, not a sprint, but change is on the horizon! 🚀✨
Let's strive for a world where our choices contribute to a healthier planet. 🌍💚
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.