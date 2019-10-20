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De Facto Congressmen, Allen West Confesses U.S. President is CEO!
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46 views • October 20, 2019
Watch 20 seconds into the video for the statement!
Congressman Allen West makes a huge confession: "...the President is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of this corporation called the United States of America".
"22 years in the army, perhaps that's why he knows enough to make this statement." ~Rockets
Learn the truth and help to expose it!
Decree Over Mandate
When we established the Constitutions --- Federal, Territorial, and Municipal, we delegated some of our established "Powers" to be exercised "for" us by others.
So, naturally, there had to be a "Delegator" of these "Powers" and there had to be stipulated "Delegatees" receiving and exercising these "Powers" in our behalf.
As the Preambles of the Constitutions clearly state, the Delegation is made by the "People" of this country. The People are defined as the State Citizens and their State Governments. The State Governments in turn function together in international jurisdiction through their unincorporated Federation of States, doing business as The United States of America.
The United States of America is a Holding Company, and what it holds are all the rights and prerogatives of the sovereign states/States that they exercise in common in international and global jurisdiction.
Thus, The United States of America is the "Delegator" of the "Powers" shared out under the Constitutions.
Who are the "Delegatees"?
The first Constitution (1787) called the Federal Constitution and/or "Original Equity Contract", delegates Powers to the Confederation of States formed March 1, 1781 and doing business as the States of America. The Powers assigned ran a gamut of responsibilities related to international business affairs, law enforcement, military operations, tax collection, and oversight.
The second Constitution (1789) called the Territorial Constitution delegates Powers to the British Territorial United States Government to exercise for us in the International Jurisdiction of the Sea. The Powers assigned relate largely to Naval Operations and international tariffs and trade policies.
The third Constitution (1790) called the Municipal Constitution delegates Powers to the Pope's Municipal (City-State) Government to exercise for us in the Global Jurisdiction of the Air. The Powers assigned relate to Postal Service, Patents, Trademarks, and similar functions.
So: Delegator: The United States of America -- our unincorporated Federation of States.
Delegatees: (1) the Confederation of States formed March 1,1781 doing business as the States of America --- which has been inoperative since 1860; (2) the British Territorial United States Government --- a British Commonwealth Government doing business under our name as "the" United States of America; (3) the Pontiff's Roman Municipal Government doing business under our name as "the" United States.
When the States of America confederation ceased operations, the Delegated Powers assigned to it immediately reverted to the Delegator -- The United States of America, but, conveniently, nobody told us what was going on in the chaos and confusion after the Civil War.
The Grand Army of the Republic came in and began "administrating" everything under Admiralty Law on the Sea and General Order 100 -- The Lieber Code -- on the land, pending the Reconstruction of the States of America organization. And that is where it has remained -- in limbo -- for over 150 years, waiting for the Reconstruction to be completed.
Because we were operating in this offbeat fashion and other countries had to interact with us, they began operating in the same way. The Hague Conventions and the Geneva Conventions were adopted to facilitate this new organizational scheme in which countries were presumed to be occupied by Armed Forces awaiting the "return" of civilian government.
The Perpetrators of this circumstance --- Generals and Admirals who benefited from the exercise of political power not vouchsafed to them, and foreign governments that gained economic advantages by preying upon people and the assets belonging to the people of each country began a conspiracy of silence and collusion and formatted their operations through commercial corporations.
The Central Banks were established to expedite this process and various institutionalized fraud schemes were set up to make "harvesting" the value of our labor and other resources efficient. These have included the IRS/Internal Revenue Service, the fraudulent Land Titles schemes, the bogus Foreclosures, the Conscription via military drafts and Uniformed Officers Codes, The Dead Baby Scam, and many more automated schemes controlled by patents and trademarks and other control systems.
And they are all kaput as of 14 October 2019.
More here: https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
A complete jpeg copy of the Decree Over Mandate is now published and available (or soon will be) at: www.TheAmericanStatesAssembly.net and www.annavonreitz.com websites.
Congressman Allen West makes a huge confession: "...the President is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of this corporation called the United States of America".
"22 years in the army, perhaps that's why he knows enough to make this statement." ~Rockets
Learn the truth and help to expose it!
Decree Over Mandate
When we established the Constitutions --- Federal, Territorial, and Municipal, we delegated some of our established "Powers" to be exercised "for" us by others.
So, naturally, there had to be a "Delegator" of these "Powers" and there had to be stipulated "Delegatees" receiving and exercising these "Powers" in our behalf.
As the Preambles of the Constitutions clearly state, the Delegation is made by the "People" of this country. The People are defined as the State Citizens and their State Governments. The State Governments in turn function together in international jurisdiction through their unincorporated Federation of States, doing business as The United States of America.
The United States of America is a Holding Company, and what it holds are all the rights and prerogatives of the sovereign states/States that they exercise in common in international and global jurisdiction.
Thus, The United States of America is the "Delegator" of the "Powers" shared out under the Constitutions.
Who are the "Delegatees"?
The first Constitution (1787) called the Federal Constitution and/or "Original Equity Contract", delegates Powers to the Confederation of States formed March 1, 1781 and doing business as the States of America. The Powers assigned ran a gamut of responsibilities related to international business affairs, law enforcement, military operations, tax collection, and oversight.
The second Constitution (1789) called the Territorial Constitution delegates Powers to the British Territorial United States Government to exercise for us in the International Jurisdiction of the Sea. The Powers assigned relate largely to Naval Operations and international tariffs and trade policies.
The third Constitution (1790) called the Municipal Constitution delegates Powers to the Pope's Municipal (City-State) Government to exercise for us in the Global Jurisdiction of the Air. The Powers assigned relate to Postal Service, Patents, Trademarks, and similar functions.
So: Delegator: The United States of America -- our unincorporated Federation of States.
Delegatees: (1) the Confederation of States formed March 1,1781 doing business as the States of America --- which has been inoperative since 1860; (2) the British Territorial United States Government --- a British Commonwealth Government doing business under our name as "the" United States of America; (3) the Pontiff's Roman Municipal Government doing business under our name as "the" United States.
When the States of America confederation ceased operations, the Delegated Powers assigned to it immediately reverted to the Delegator -- The United States of America, but, conveniently, nobody told us what was going on in the chaos and confusion after the Civil War.
The Grand Army of the Republic came in and began "administrating" everything under Admiralty Law on the Sea and General Order 100 -- The Lieber Code -- on the land, pending the Reconstruction of the States of America organization. And that is where it has remained -- in limbo -- for over 150 years, waiting for the Reconstruction to be completed.
Because we were operating in this offbeat fashion and other countries had to interact with us, they began operating in the same way. The Hague Conventions and the Geneva Conventions were adopted to facilitate this new organizational scheme in which countries were presumed to be occupied by Armed Forces awaiting the "return" of civilian government.
The Perpetrators of this circumstance --- Generals and Admirals who benefited from the exercise of political power not vouchsafed to them, and foreign governments that gained economic advantages by preying upon people and the assets belonging to the people of each country began a conspiracy of silence and collusion and formatted their operations through commercial corporations.
The Central Banks were established to expedite this process and various institutionalized fraud schemes were set up to make "harvesting" the value of our labor and other resources efficient. These have included the IRS/Internal Revenue Service, the fraudulent Land Titles schemes, the bogus Foreclosures, the Conscription via military drafts and Uniformed Officers Codes, The Dead Baby Scam, and many more automated schemes controlled by patents and trademarks and other control systems.
And they are all kaput as of 14 October 2019.
More here: https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
A complete jpeg copy of the Decree Over Mandate is now published and available (or soon will be) at: www.TheAmericanStatesAssembly.net and www.annavonreitz.com websites.
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