The Life and Supernatural Encounters of Mystic LUZ DE MARÍA DE BONILLA!

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Mother & Refuge of the End Times
Premiered Oct 9, 2022 The life of Luz de Maria has been one guided by God from her birth in a small Central American country: Costa Rica. At present she resides in Argentina.
She comes from a family with deep Christian roots in which, along with her siblings, she grows up surrounded by an atmosphere of spirituality, with the Eucharist as the center of her life. Her youth is spent alongside the presence of her beloved Guardian Angels and of the Blessed Mother who are her companions and confidants. Since then they share with her Heavenly. Manifestations, thus foreshadowing what would materialize little by little years later.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qpf2oJvuLO0