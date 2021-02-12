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Exposing the Hypocrisy -- Project Veritas vs Twitter + NY Times
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1 view • February 12, 2021
Project veritas just got a permanent suspension from Twitter for violation of their "private information policy" ... The hypocrisy is overwhelming considering the fact of the New York Times published Donald Trump's tax returns which was completely private formation and disseminated the story on Twitter.
Unequal treatment for left and right.
#hypocrisy #ProjectVerisas #Twitter
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Unequal treatment for left and right.
#hypocrisy #ProjectVerisas #Twitter
Find me and subscribe on
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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