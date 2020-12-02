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1 in 3 Gulf War Veterans Are Sick or Dead
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70 views • December 02, 2020
The common symptoms in both deployed and non-deployed troops could only be the forced anthrax vaccinations. Is anyone noticing a theme? Clinton apologized for human radiation experiments on October 3, 1995 the day that OJ's acquittal was announced ... and the MIC just carried on destroying medical records. The MIC that is in charge of "entertainment," surveillance and the lockdowns is EVIL
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