© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ernie Terelgte a Natural Man in court.
Follow
0
Share
Report
37 views • April 17, 2022
Majestic 12 Hub, [4/16/2022 9:33 AM]
[In reply to Majestic 12 Hub]
#VSOF #CommonLaw #NaturalLaw #MagnaCarta
Ernie Terelgte a Natural Man in court.
Know your rights. Stand your ground.
Common Law is the Law of the Land.
Judges and Magistrates KNOW THIS.
https://web.archive.org/web/20131127052534/http://uehle.com/ernie-wayne-tertelgte-exposes-the-fiction-of-law/
Claim your Estate.
ernie wayne ter telgte (tertelgte) before Three Forks Justice Court hearing - What your NAME means:
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=-IGxH3IKedM
READ THE DESCRIPTION
[In reply to Majestic 12 Hub]
#VSOF #CommonLaw #NaturalLaw #MagnaCarta
Ernie Terelgte a Natural Man in court.
Know your rights. Stand your ground.
Common Law is the Law of the Land.
Judges and Magistrates KNOW THIS.
https://web.archive.org/web/20131127052534/http://uehle.com/ernie-wayne-tertelgte-exposes-the-fiction-of-law/
Claim your Estate.
ernie wayne ter telgte (tertelgte) before Three Forks Justice Court hearing - What your NAME means:
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=-IGxH3IKedM
READ THE DESCRIPTION
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.