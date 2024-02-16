IT WILL BE ILLEGAL IN CANADA TO PRAISE BLACK OIL !

The New Democratic Party has tabled a bill to make it illegal to advertise positively for oil and gas. If you make fun of green energy policies you will get prison time. Does that sound like a free country to you? If you recall seven years ago I told you this crazy nonsense was going to happen and here it is. If you wonder why I've left Canada it's because since I love oil and gas so much I could never possibly keep my mouth shut about how amazing a gas-powered car is compared to those stupid Teslas that you see all over the road.

Canada is not a country anymore and it hasn't been for a very long time yet Canadians still hide behind the statement that cat is the best country on earth. If only Canadians were aware of how stupid they really are! Enjoy going to prison for making an announcement about good gas prices!

