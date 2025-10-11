Classic advertising jingles

Bright brass and upbeat percussion give way to playful xylophone and group vocals, forming a tight, catchy melody with crisp claps punctuating each phrase, The arrangement is brief and bouncy, supporting sharp, memorable hooks and driving major-key harmony throughout

Food & Drink Oscar Mayer Wieners "Oh, I wish I were an Oscar Mayer Wiener..." Oscar Mayer Bologna "My bologna has a first name, it's O-S-C-A-R..." Folgers Coffee "The best part of waking up is Folgers in your cup." McDonald's (Classic) "You deserve a break today, so get up and get away, to McDonald's." Coca-Cola "I'd like to teach the world to sing (in perfect harmony)..." (This was from their famous 1971 "Hilltop" commercial). Rice Krispies The iconic sound and slogan: "Snap! Crackle! Pop!" Chili's "I want my baby back, baby back, baby back, I want my baby back, Chili's baby back ribs." Household & Health Alka-Seltzer "Plop, plop, fizz, fizz, oh what a relief it is!" Band-Aid "I am stuck on Band-Aid brand, 'cause Band-Aid's stuck on me!" (Written by none other than Barry Manilow!) Meow Mix The simple, repeating, all-cat vocal: "Meow, meow, meow, meow..." Brylcreem "A little dab'll do ya." Retail, Toys, & Services Toys 'R' Us "I don't wanna grow up, I'm a Toys 'R' Us kid!" Kit Kat "Gimme a break, gimme a break, break me off a piece of that Kit Kat bar." Nationwide Insurance The short, simple melodic signature: "Nationwide is on your side." State Farm Insurance "Like a good neighbor, State Farm is there." (Also reportedly written by Barry Manilow). Empire Today (Flooring) A simple tune listing their phone number: "800-588-2300... Empire!" Which one is stuck in your head now? (Mine is the Oscar Mayer Wiener song!)