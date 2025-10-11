Classic advertising jingles

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Food & Drink Oscar Mayer Wieners "Oh, I wish I were an Oscar Mayer Wiener..." Oscar Mayer Bologna "My bologna has a first name, it's O-S-C-A-R..." Folgers Coffee "The best part of waking up is Folgers in your cup." McDonald's (Classic) "You deserve a break today, so get up and get away, to McDonald's." Coca-Cola "I'd like to teach the world to sing (in perfect harmony)..." (This was from their famous 1971 "Hilltop" commercial). Rice Krispies The iconic sound and slogan: "Snap! Crackle! Pop!" Chili's "I want my baby back, baby back, baby back, I want my baby back, Chili's baby back ribs." Household & Health Alka-Seltzer "Plop, plop, fizz, fizz, oh what a relief it is!" Band-Aid "I am stuck on Band-Aid brand, 'cause Band-Aid's stuck on me!" (Written by none other than Barry Manilow!) Meow Mix The simple, repeating, all-cat vocal: "Meow, meow, meow, meow..." Brylcreem "A little dab'll do ya." Retail, Toys, & Services Toys 'R' Us "I don't wanna grow up, I'm a Toys 'R' Us kid!" Kit Kat "Gimme a break, gimme a break, break me off a piece of that Kit Kat bar." Nationwide Insurance The short, simple melodic signature: "Nationwide is on your side." State Farm Insurance "Like a good neighbor, State Farm is there." (Also reportedly written by Barry Manilow). Empire Today (Flooring) A simple tune listing their phone number: "800-588-2300... Empire!" Which one is stuck in your head now? (Mine is the Oscar Mayer Wiener song!)