New Zion Assembly - 10/30/22 - Freedom From Sin - Part 2

This week, we are continuing our sermon series entitled “A Journey Through Romans.” Throughout this series, we have been examining the Apostle Paul’s letter to the Jesus believing disciples in the ancient city of Rome and applying those principles that we learn to our lives here in the modern world.

Our message for this week looks at the Apostle Paul’s teaching on the problem of sin, and the freedom from sin in Christ. This is a continuation to last week’s message, which you can find in the description below.

New Zion Assembly is a digital online New Covenant congregation for true Israelites - the Body of Christ!

Teaching Presbyter - Rick Wiles; Preaching Presbyter - Dr. Raymond Burkhart.

Freedom From Sin - Part 1 - https://www.brighteon.com/e5fa1f96-7a97-4bf1-a403-00b1fbeb5624



