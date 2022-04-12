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Inside the disturbing mind of a prominent gay atheist at the World Economic Forum
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100 views • April 12, 2022
John-Henry takes us inside the mind and motivations of Yuval Noah Harari, a history professor at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, a highly influential author and thinker, and an agenda contributor to the World Economic Forum.
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