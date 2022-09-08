YESTERDAY COVID, TODAY CLIMATE CHANGE

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Del BigTree at the HighWire
September 6, 2022
As Covid restrictions wind down, the lockdown apparatus, and a dangerously empowered faction of public health and science, looks to transition what they learned into climate restrictions. Will it succeed?
#Covid2Climate #ClimateChange #Lockdown #EnergyCrisis
POSTED: September 6, 2022
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