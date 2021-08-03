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ΘΑ ΠΕΡΝΑΤΕ ΤΗΝ ΖΩΗ ΣΑΣ ΠΙΣΩ ΜΕ ΤΟΝ ΕΜΒΟΛΙΑΣΜΟ-ΜΕΤΡΑ Κ ΜΑΣΚΕΣ Κ ΓΙΑ ΤΟΥΣ ΕΜΒΟΛΙΑΣΜΕΝΟΥΣ- ΜΕΤΑΔΙΔΟΥΝ
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0 view • August 03, 2021
Η δρ Ελένη Ριζά είναι επιδημιολόγος, Υγιεινολόγος στην Ιατρική Σχολή του Πανεπιστημίου Αθηνών. Κατέχει μεταπτυχιακό τίτλο σπουδών στην Δημόσια Υγεία από το Πανεπιστήμιο Dundee Σκωτίας-UK, διδακτορικό τίτλο από την Σχολή Υγιεινής και Τροπικής Ιατρικής του Πανεπιστημίου του Λονδίνου-UK (London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, University of London-UK) και μεταπτυχιακό δίπλωμα ειδίκευσης στην Διεθνή Ιατρική και Διαχείριση Κρίσεων Υγείας από την Ιατρική Σχολή του Πανεπιστημίου Αθηνών.
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