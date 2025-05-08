EPISODE 423: HOMESTEAD REVOLUTION

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Del recaps ICAN’s explosive D.C. press conference exposing former FDA official Dr. Peter Marks for blocking recognition and support for the COVID-19 vaccine injured. Jefferey Jaxen reports on the health freedom movement sweeping U.S. states, a perplexing power outage in Spain and Portugal, and new fertility concerns tied to the COVID shot. Del is joined by John Miller to preview the 2025 Food Independence Summit: Seed to Spoon, celebrating America’s growing self-sufficiency movement.
Guest: John Miller