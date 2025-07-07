BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Geran strikes on the TCC building in Kremenchuk - As you can see, there is no air defense here
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1285 followers
55 views • 1 day ago

Geran strikes on the TCC building in Kremenchuk - As you can see, there is no air defense here.

Adding:

Trump DOJ releases 10+ hours-long surveillance footage they say proves no one entered Epstein's cell prior to his death 

60 seconds MISSING from Epstein footage

FBI released CCTV from the night he ‘killed himself’...with no explanation for missing frames

What happened between 11.59 and midnight?

(How do we know if all of this footage is real, isn't AI or manipulated? - Cynthia)

Full video: https://www.justice.gov/video-files/video1.mp4

Adding:

Ursula von der Leyen appeared before the European Parliament in Strasbourg on Monday ahead of a rare confidence vote — the first of its kind for a Commission president since 2014.

For the first time, she offered a partial defense over the growing “Pfizergate” scandal, where she’s accused of striking secret vaccine deals via private text messages.

Instead of transparency, she resorted to name-calling — dismissing her critics as “conspiracy theorists,” “antivaxers,” and “Putin apologists.”

The vote is set for Thursday.

Keywords
trumppoliticsrussiaeventswarukraineepsteincurrentrussianukrainiansmo
