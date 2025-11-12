BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
THE ORIGIN STORY OF JESUS Part 50: The Kings of Judah
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
One of Asa’s first acts was to cleanse Judah of idols and evict the homosexuals. Then he targeted his mother’s idolatry by destroying her place of worship, burning her demon god, and revoking her title as queen.

As a result, God blessed Judah with peace for ten years until the king of Ethiopia decided to attack with a million-man army and was subsequently defeated. News traveled to the northern kingdom that the God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob had returned to Jerusalem and people from the tribes of Ephraim, Manasseh and Simeon visited the temple to worship the real God.

King Baasha of Israel went to war with Judah to stop his people from seeking the Lord and Asa bribed the king of Syria to attack Israel on Judah’s behalf. Jesus rebuked Asa for this action, but he refused to repent and was struck with a crippling foot disease. The grace of God expired two years later and his time on earth came to an end.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2021/RLJ-1839.pdf

RLJ-1839 -- DECEMBER 19, 2021

Our new website:

https://rljc-eaec.org/

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://rljc-eaec.org/weekly-webcast/

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://rljc-eaec.org/donations/


godjerusalemisraeltemplequeenjudahworshipabrahamisaachomosexualsidolatryethiopiajacobephraimidolsasamanassehsimeongrace of godnorthern kingdomreal goddemon godking baashaking of syria
