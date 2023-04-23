Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Speak Up: Episode #4 Fasting and Prayer
8 views
channel image
Pine Grove News
Published 16 hours ago |

The Scientific and Spiritual aspects of Fasting and PrayerFasting may provide several health benefits, including weight loss, improved blood sugar control, and decreased inflammation.

https://www.healthline.com/nutrition/fasting-benefits#:~:text=Fasting%20may%20provide%20several%20health,like%20cancer%20and%20neurodegenerative%20disorders.

7 Basic Steps to Successful Fasting and Prayer

https://www.cru.org/us/en/train-and-grow/spiritual-growth/fasting/7-steps-to-fasting.html

3 DAY WATER FASTING-

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xe6GrYs9tkY

INTERMITTENT FASTING

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QTmUR_D5m5s&t=202s

What SHOULD You Drink During Fasting: ACCEPTABLE LIQUIDS

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v0lrJXU92-Q

10 Things That You Must Never Do In A Fast

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p2TPyCVXleU

Keywords
spiritualprayerfastingscientificfastspeak upfaithful shepherds

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket