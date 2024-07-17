Russian artillerymen wipe out Ukrainian ammunition depot in Novoselidovka

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ukrainian military warehouse in Novoselivka settlement discovered by Scouts from the 238th Artillery Brigade of the Southern Military District. The Russian artillerymen followed up with several precise shots, which destroyed the depot and the ammunition inside due to fire. Round-the-clock artillery crews launched strikes in support of the offensive on Kurakhovsky direction in Donetsk region.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY
