New Documents Show Hunter & Joe Biden were working to Sell American Natural Gas & Drilling Assets to China

Rep. James Comer has obtained new documents that show Hunter & Joe Biden were working to sell American natural gas & drilling assets to the Chinese, so China could take control of our natural gas industry through the drillers. Outrageous!

The docs show that Hunter was working with the Chinese to get keys to an office in DC for himself, Jim Biden, Joe Biden & Jill Biden. I thought Joe didn’t know anything about Hunter’s business dealings?

That’s not all: Comer has two new whistleblowers that worked with Hunter and they are ready to expose it all when the Republicans take control of Congress.