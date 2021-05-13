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Connecting the Dots_ Fact Checkers, Funding & Microchips
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112 views • May 13, 2021
Sources:
https://www.thejournal.ie/factcheck-thejournal-ie-fact-checking-code-of-principles-ireland-2987721-Sep2016/
https://eu.usatoday.com/story/news/factcheck/2020/06/12/fact-check-bill-gates-isnt-planning-implant-microchips-via-vaccines/3171405001/
https://www.gatesfoundation.org/about/committed-grants/2015/11/opp1138320
https://www.irishtimes.com/news/health/covid-19-irish-death-toll-may-be-2-000-higher-us-research-1.4557768
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9460389/Pentagon-scientists-invent-microchip-senses-COVID-19-body-symptoms.html
https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/invisible-ink-could-reveal-whether-kids-have-been-vaccinated/
https://www.thejournal.ie/factcheck-thejournal-ie-fact-checking-code-of-principles-ireland-2987721-Sep2016/
http://www.healthdata.org/about/director-statement
https://eng.belta.by/president/view/belarus-president-unwilling-to-accept-additional-terms-to-get-foreign-loans-131164-2020/
https://www.gatesfoundation.org/about/committed-grants/2018/10/opp1198926
https://www.thejournal.ie/darkness-into-light-5-5428587-May2021/?utm_source=twitter_short
Sweden sees microchip implant revolution | Al Jazeera English: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dl_gemn9a9E
https://www.bbc.co.uk/mediaaction/about/funding
https://www.cjr.org/criticism/gates-foundation-journalism-funding.php
https://www.thejournal.ie/factcheck-thejournal-ie-fact-checking-code-of-principles-ireland-2987721-Sep2016/
https://eu.usatoday.com/story/news/factcheck/2020/06/12/fact-check-bill-gates-isnt-planning-implant-microchips-via-vaccines/3171405001/
https://www.gatesfoundation.org/about/committed-grants/2015/11/opp1138320
https://www.irishtimes.com/news/health/covid-19-irish-death-toll-may-be-2-000-higher-us-research-1.4557768
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9460389/Pentagon-scientists-invent-microchip-senses-COVID-19-body-symptoms.html
https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/invisible-ink-could-reveal-whether-kids-have-been-vaccinated/
https://www.thejournal.ie/factcheck-thejournal-ie-fact-checking-code-of-principles-ireland-2987721-Sep2016/
http://www.healthdata.org/about/director-statement
https://eng.belta.by/president/view/belarus-president-unwilling-to-accept-additional-terms-to-get-foreign-loans-131164-2020/
https://www.gatesfoundation.org/about/committed-grants/2018/10/opp1198926
https://www.thejournal.ie/darkness-into-light-5-5428587-May2021/?utm_source=twitter_short
Sweden sees microchip implant revolution | Al Jazeera English: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dl_gemn9a9E
https://www.bbc.co.uk/mediaaction/about/funding
https://www.cjr.org/criticism/gates-foundation-journalism-funding.php
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