Lockdowns Destroy What Makes Us Human | Zachary Yost

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Government planners have embraced a materialistic view of human beings which cheapens the importance of family and social events. These "experts" fail to understand what being human really means.
Original article:https://mises.org/wire/lockdowns-destroy-what-makes-us-human
This Audio Mises Wire is generously sponsored by Christopher Condon. Narrated by Michael Stack.