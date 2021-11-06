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UFO Disinfo Agents Part 4 – Simon Parkes, Laura Eisenhower and William Thompkins
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113 views • November 06, 2021
Part 4 of 5. Schecky has some interesting stories to tell.
17:00 Brian explains his thesis about the good news of the big picture, how the federation of planets will upturn global political corruption and the current strangulation of freedom on our globe.
22:00 Brian explains his higher realm deva protection and why the Rothschilds wouldn’t want to attack him.
30:00 Brian plays the end part of the same Suzy Hansen video where she describes ICER – the International Coalition for Extraterrestrial Research, at http://www.icer.network
Regarding the Grey alien agenda, Brian share screened the end of Suzy Hansen's new video: Suzy Hansen IS THERE A PLAN, AND WHOSE IS IT? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yEEaV5HZQuw&;t=41s
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17:00 Brian explains his thesis about the good news of the big picture, how the federation of planets will upturn global political corruption and the current strangulation of freedom on our globe.
22:00 Brian explains his higher realm deva protection and why the Rothschilds wouldn’t want to attack him.
30:00 Brian plays the end part of the same Suzy Hansen video where she describes ICER – the International Coalition for Extraterrestrial Research, at http://www.icer.network
Regarding the Grey alien agenda, Brian share screened the end of Suzy Hansen's new video: Suzy Hansen IS THERE A PLAN, AND WHOSE IS IT? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yEEaV5HZQuw&;t=41s
Phone in to my live Revolution Radio Show at US #1-603-635-4946 every Tuesday 6-8 pm EST https://revolution.radio/
All video playlists: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/yRDt6pN0WgUf/ or click on "The Brian Ruhe Show" above and scroll down.
Donate: http://www.brianruhe.ca/please-donate/
Bitcoin: 15Ls63J21zzhAPE7ke4P2JhaHyAEhUrJVe
Volunteer your time. Be part of a group. https://www.brianruhe.ca/volunteer/
Podcast https://briands4.podbean.com/
Find Brian's sensitive videos on: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/brianruhe and https://odysee.com/@BrianRuhe:b
http://www.brianruhe.ca
https://www.facebook.com/brian.ruhe.353
https://twitter.com/BrianRuhe
https://www.minds.com/BrianRuhe/
https://thulesociety.com/
https://truthandjusticeforgermans.com/
My priorities: http://www.brianruhe.ca/welcome
My books are available at Amazon.
https://www.amazon.com/s/ref=nb_sb_noss?url=search-alias%3Daps&;field-keywords=a+short+walk+on+an+ancient+path
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