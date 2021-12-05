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Inside Australia NT Howard Springs COVID Internment Concentration Camp
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84 views • December 05, 2021
Inside Australia NT Howard Springs COVID Internment Concentration Camp
UnHerd
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mGFdWcJU7-0
Inside Australia's Covid internment camp
Read the full article here: https://unherd.com/thepost/inside-australias-covid-internment-camp/
Hayley Hodgson, 26, moved to Darwin from Melbourne to escape the never-ending lockdowns — only to find herself locked up in a Covid Internment Camp without even having the virus.
She’s just returned from a 14-day detention at Howard Springs, the 2000-capacity Covid camp outside Darwin to which regional Covid cases are transported by the authorities. In an exclusive interview with Freddie Sayers, she recounted her experiences.
Listen to the podcast version: https://shows.acast.com/lockdowntv-with-freddie-sayers/episodes/inside-australias-covid-camp
UnHerd
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mGFdWcJU7-0
Inside Australia's Covid internment camp
Read the full article here: https://unherd.com/thepost/inside-australias-covid-internment-camp/
Hayley Hodgson, 26, moved to Darwin from Melbourne to escape the never-ending lockdowns — only to find herself locked up in a Covid Internment Camp without even having the virus.
She’s just returned from a 14-day detention at Howard Springs, the 2000-capacity Covid camp outside Darwin to which regional Covid cases are transported by the authorities. In an exclusive interview with Freddie Sayers, she recounted her experiences.
Listen to the podcast version: https://shows.acast.com/lockdowntv-with-freddie-sayers/episodes/inside-australias-covid-camp
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