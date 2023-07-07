Freedom Law School Fights For Election Integrity: Defund The D.C. SWAMP & Stop Financing The Enemy

Stew Peters Show





July 6, 2023





Stop giving your tax dollars to the D.C. swamp and join the fight against voter fraud at http://freedomlawschool.org

Peymon Mottahedeh, the founder of Freedom Law School, is here to talk about their fight against election fraud.

A decade ago, literally everyone, even Jimmy Carter and The New York Times, acknowledged that mail-in votes are vastly more vulnerable to fraud than other types of voting.

A decade later, and Covid plus the left’s frenzied need to drive Trump out of office have made it “disinformation” to state the obvious.

Committing fraud in our elections as they operate right now is very easy.

None of this is going to change unless we realize the U.S. government is no longer a protector of the people.

We must end our voluntary support of the D.C. swamp with our tax dollars.

According to Peymon, 80 million Americans have stopped filing taxes for one reason or another.

The IRS system is based upon a myth but they do not have the manpower to audit everyone.

The only people who are legally required to pay federal income taxes are residents of Washington D.C., federal workers and contractors.

The income tax is not used to fund government infrastructure like roads and bridges.

It is used to fund corrupt agencies who want to destroy the traditional American way of life.

We live in the Empire of Lies and the IRS myth is one of many to add to the long list that includes Covid lies and Ukrainian war lies.

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!

Keep us FREE and ON THE AIR! SUPPORT THE SPONSORS Below!

Protect your retirement, Visit our friends at Goldco! Call 855-706-GOLD or visit https://goldco.com/stew

Kick-ass Chuck Norris has now released a morning KICK! Try it HERE: https://americareadysupply.com/stew

Gun Holsters, BIG SALE! Just go to https://www.vnsh.com/stew and get $50 OFF!

Clean up your AIR with these high quality air filtration systems, and protect yourself from shedding: https://thetriadaer.com/

Check out https://nootopia.com/Stew for help increasing your mental & physical strength to battle the deep-state's KRYPTONITE plot against Americans!

Magnesium is VITAL for sleep and stress, Get high quality magnesium and support the show with using Promocode STEWPETERS10: https://magbreakthrough.com/stewpeters

High Quality CBD, Check out: https://kuribl.com/ Use Promocode STEW20 for 20% off your order or premium CBD!

Pandemic Preparedness and

Antarctic krill Oil is a lifesaver, FIX your inflammation today at https://StopMyInflammation.com

Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://www.stewpeters.com/subscribe/

Follow Stew on Gab: https://gab.com/RealStewPeters

See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.com





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2yj3uk-freedom-law-school-fights-for-election-integrity-defund-the-d.c.-swamp-and-.html