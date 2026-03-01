Another video of a missile hitting US Naval Support Base in Bahrain - as crowd cheers

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Another video of a missile hitting US Naval Support Base in Bahrain.
Adding:
💥🇮🇱 Beit Shemesh, Jerusalem took a hit
Adding:
Reportedly Bahrain Airport took another hit. - 3 videos too short to upload
Bahrain International Airport was hit by a drone strike. No casualties were reported, according to the Interior Ministry.
Adding:
BREAKING: Unfortunately, Imam Khamenei’s daughter, her husband, and child have been martyred — confirmed by Fars
Adding:
The Israeli military violated the airspace of the holy city of Karbala, conducting low-altitude flights over the area, triggering widespread public outrage.