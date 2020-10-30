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Reiner Fuellmich - Covid-19 Crimes Against Humanity (en Espanol)
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558 views • October 30, 2020
Reiner Fuellmich presenta una descripción general de los eventos que exponen la pandemia Covid-19 como una operación criminal por parte de agentes de un reinicio financiero global, la Agenda-21 y el Nuevo Orden Mundial de la Tecnocracia.
Reiner Fuellmich presents an overview of events that expose the Covid-19 Pandemic as a criminal operation by agents of a global Financial Reset, Agenda-21 and New World Order of Technocracy
Reiner Fuellmich presents an overview of events that expose the Covid-19 Pandemic as a criminal operation by agents of a global Financial Reset, Agenda-21 and New World Order of Technocracy
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