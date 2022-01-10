WHISTLEBLOWER NURSE REVEALS WHAT’S REALLY GOING ON IN THE HOSPITAL SYSTEM, WHAT WE’RE NOT BEING TOLD

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
EVEN ATTACKS BY MEANS OF NEGATIVE REVIEWS CANNOT STOP THE TRUTH TO BE EXPOSED
================================================================================
ENGLISH
By Red Voice Media January 10, 2022
Tess Goode has been a nurse for the past four years and she has spoken out about the truth behind the hospital system we are not told.