THE TRUTH - When You Only Read the King James Bible - Refuting the Savan Show Song warning exposed

I said the NIV has like 40,000 changes, but I think I wrong, it is more like 70,000 changes if I remember correctly. If you read English, use the King James Bible. Amen
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.