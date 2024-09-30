THE THIEF COMES ONLY ⛨ TO STEAL AND TO KILL AND DESTROY

🌟 Stand Firm Against the Evil One 🌟"The thief comes only to steal and kill and destroy; I have come that they may have life, and have it to the full." - John 10:10.





The enemy constantly tries to slow down our blessings and disrupt our journey with God. Here’s how to recognize and combat his schemes:🙏 Stay Prayerful: Keep a strong prayer life.





Prayer is a powerful weapon against the enemy’s attempts to hinder your blessings. Stay connected to God and seek His protection and guidance.💡 Discernment: Ask God for discernment to recognize the enemy’s tactics. Be aware of situations and thoughts that may be attempts to steal your peace and joy.🌱 Strengthen Your Faith: Build a firm foundation of faith. Study the Word of God and hold onto His promises. Your faith will help you withstand the enemy’s attacks.🛡️ Wear the Armor of God: Equip yourself with the full armor of God as described in Ephesians 6:10-18. The belt of truth, breastplate of righteousness, shield of faith, and sword of the Spirit will protect you and help you stand firm.🔄 Resist Temptation: The enemy often uses temptation to derail your path. Stay vigilant and resist, knowing that God provides the strength to overcome any temptation.🌟 Stay Positive and Hopeful: The enemy wants to discourage and demoralize you. Keep a positive and hopeful outlook, trusting that God’s blessings will prevail.🤝 Seek Support: Surround yourself with a community of believers who can pray with you, support you, and help you stay strong in your faith.Remember, the enemy may try to slow down your blessings, but God’s plans for you are unstoppable. Stand firm in your faith and trust that God will bring His promises to fruition.





#standfirm #john1010 #spiritualwarfare #faithjourney #armorofgod #resistthedevil #godspromises #staypositive





Source: https://www.facebook.com/reel/1429183387754297





